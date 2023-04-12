After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell has 11 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .324 with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Mitchell has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (40.0%).

In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

