Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell has 11 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .324 with five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Mitchell has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (40.0%).
- In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- The Diamondbacks give up the third-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
- Jameson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has three appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .172 against him this season. He has a 2.16 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his three appearances.
