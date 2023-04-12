After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson leads Milwaukee in OBP (.429) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
  • This season, Anderson has recorded at least one hit in seven of 11 games (63.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (27.3%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (63.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Jameson starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 25-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen three times this season.
  • He has a 2.16 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .172 against him over his three games this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.