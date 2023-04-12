Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee in OBP (.429) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- This season, Anderson has recorded at least one hit in seven of 11 games (63.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (27.3%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (63.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
- Jameson starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 25-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen three times this season.
- He has a 2.16 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .172 against him over his three games this season.
