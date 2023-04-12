(7-5) will square off against the (8-3) at Chase Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 8 Ks, Drey Jameson will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Brewers are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-120). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson - ARI (2-0, 2.16 ERA) vs Janson Junk - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Brewers have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

