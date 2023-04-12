Wednesday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-5) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (8-3) at 3:40 PM ET (on April 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will send Drey Jameson (2-0) to the mound, while Janson Junk will get the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 5.0 runs per game (55 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 2.51 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Brewers Schedule