William Contreras -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has a double and three walks while batting .310.

Contreras will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last outings.

Contreras has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit once.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings