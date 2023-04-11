William Contreras -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has a double and three walks while batting .310.
  • Contreras will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last outings.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit once.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.78).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kelly (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.