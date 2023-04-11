Victor Caratini -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)

Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Caratini reached base via a hit in 43 of 96 games last season (44.8%), including multiple hits in 9.4% of those games (nine of them).

He homered in nine games a year ago (out of 96 opportunities, 9.4%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini drove in a run in 21.9% of his games last season (21 of 96), with two or more RBIs in 10 of them (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He crossed home plate safely in 24 of 96 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 43 .142 AVG .266 .238 OBP .377 .223 SLG .484 8 XBH 13 2 HR 7 14 RBI 20 33/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 46 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (54.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.2%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (28.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%) 8 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)