Rowdy Tellez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez is hitting .143 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Tellez has a base hit in four of eight games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In three games this year, Tellez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.78 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kelly (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
