After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .308 with two doubles and three walks.

In six of eight games this season (75.0%), Winker has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.

Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings