Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers (7-3) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on April 11.
The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (0-1) for the Milwaukee Brewers and Merrill Kelly (0-1) for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- This season, the Brewers have been favored six times and won five of those games.
- Milwaukee has entered four games this season favored by -125 or more and are 3-1 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 48 (4.8 per game).
- The Brewers' 2.66 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 5
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
|April 7
|Cardinals
|W 4-0
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
|April 8
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 9
|Cardinals
|W 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
|April 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
|April 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|April 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Drey Jameson
|April 13
|@ Padres
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Nick Martínez
|April 14
|@ Padres
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Wacha
|April 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Wade Miley vs Seth Lugo
|April 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Yu Darvish
