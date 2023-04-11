How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in to see the Penguins and Blackhawks meet on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Blackhawks vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/20/2022
|Blackhawks
|Penguins
|5-3 PIT
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 288 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- With 191 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 1-9-0 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 4.1 goals per game (41 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|69
|12
|23
|35
|64
|45
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|78
|18
|17
|35
|45
|56
|41.8%
|Jonathan Toews
|50
|14
|16
|30
|40
|32
|63.1%
|Tyler Johnson
|53
|11
|19
|30
|21
|31
|50.9%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have conceded 255 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
- The Penguins rank 16th in the NHL with 257 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|80
|33
|58
|91
|62
|59
|52.9%
|Evgeni Malkin
|80
|26
|56
|82
|104
|80
|49.1%
|Jake Guentzel
|76
|35
|37
|72
|46
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|80
|28
|30
|58
|42
|29
|47.6%
|Jason Zucker
|76
|27
|21
|48
|39
|35
|26.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.