After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has a double and three walks while hitting .308.
  • Contreras is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit once.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this year.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Gallen (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (7.59), 79th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.