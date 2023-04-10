After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has a double and three walks while hitting .308.

Contreras is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Contreras has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit once.

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings