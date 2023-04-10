The Chicago Blackhawks (25-48-6), losers of four home games in a row, host the Minnesota Wild (45-24-10) at United Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 1-9-0 while totaling 18 total goals (three power-play goals on 23 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 13.0%). They have conceded 41 goals.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Monday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Wild 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-240)

Wild (-240) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-1.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have posted a record of 8-6-14 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 25-48-6.

In the 21 games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.

This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has earned 10 points (4-11-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blackhawks have earned 45 points in their 35 games with more than two goals scored.

Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in 20 games this season and has recorded 13 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Chicago has posted a record of 6-9-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 59 games, going 19-36-4 to register 42 points.

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 24th 2.92 Goals Scored 2.42 32nd 5th 2.66 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 18th 31.1 Shots 26.6 31st 14th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33.7 28th 14th 21.7% Power Play % 16.4% 28th 11th 81.4% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.