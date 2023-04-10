Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Monday, Louis Linwood Voit III (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)
- Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.
- Voit picked up a base hit in 79 out of 135 games last year (58.5%), with multiple hits in 29 of those games (21.5%).
- He homered in 15.6% of his games in 2022 (21 of 135), including 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Voit picked up an RBI in 46 of 135 games last season (34.1%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- He crossed the plate in 44 of 135 games last year (32.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.7% of his games (nine times).
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|71
|.223
|AVG
|.229
|.298
|OBP
|.318
|.432
|SLG
|.376
|20
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|8
|40
|RBI
|29
|82/23
|K/BB
|97/33
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|72
|39 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (55.6%)
|10 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (26.4%)
|22 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (30.6%)
|13 (20.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.1%)
|25 (39.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (29.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Gallen (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.59), 78th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4).
