Brian Anderson -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson leads Milwaukee with 10 hits and an OBP of .486 this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
  • This season, Anderson has recorded at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 8.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Gallen (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 7.59 ERA ranks 85th, 1.594 WHIP ranks 79th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
