(6-4) will go head to head against the (7-2) at Chase Field on Monday, April 10 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 10 strikeouts, Zac Gallen will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Brewers have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZX

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (0-1, 7.59 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers and Diamondbacks matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (+120), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Brewers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Diamondbacks will play as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Brewers have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -105 - 1st

