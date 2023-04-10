Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers (7-2) facing off at Chase Field (on April 10) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Diamondbacks.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (0-1) to the mound, while Wade Miley (1-0) will take the ball for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have come away with two wins in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (48 total runs).

The Brewers have the third-best ERA (2.59) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule