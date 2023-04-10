Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 10
Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers (7-2) facing off at Chase Field (on April 10) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Diamondbacks.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (0-1) to the mound, while Wade Miley (1-0) will take the ball for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZX
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have come away with two wins in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (48 total runs).
- The Brewers have the third-best ERA (2.59) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|Mets
|W 9-0
|Wade Miley vs Max Scherzer
|April 5
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
|April 7
|Cardinals
|W 4-0
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
|April 8
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 9
|Cardinals
|W 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
|April 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
|April 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|April 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 13
|@ Padres
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Nick Martínez
|April 14
|@ Padres
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Wacha
|April 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Wade Miley vs Seth Lugo
