The Minnesota Wild (45-24-10) will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (25-48-6) -- who've lost four straight at home -- on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

You can see the Wild look to take down the Blackhawks on ESPN.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/25/2023 Wild Blackhawks 3-1 MIN 12/16/2022 Wild Blackhawks 4-1 MIN 10/30/2022 Blackhawks Wild 4-3 (F/SO) MIN

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.6 goals per game (288 in total), 27th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 191 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 55.6% Seth Jones 69 12 23 35 64 45 - Andreas Athanasiou 78 18 17 35 45 56 41.8% Jonathan Toews 50 14 16 30 40 32 63.1% Tyler Johnson 53 11 19 30 21 31 50.9%

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 210 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.

The Wild's 231 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players