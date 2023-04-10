The Chicago Blackhawks (25-48-6) will attempt to halt a four-game home losing streak when they play the Minnesota Wild (45-24-10) on April 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-305) Blackhawks (+255) -

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 75 games this season, and won 23 (30.7%).

Chicago is 7-17 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +255 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 28.2% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 231 (24th) Goals 191 (32nd) 210 (3rd) Goals Allowed 288 (27th) 53 (15th) Power Play Goals 37 (29th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago has gone over the total in three of its last 10 outings.

Over their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 4.8 goals, 1.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blackhawks have scored 191 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have conceded 288 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -97.

