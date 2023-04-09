After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has a home run and four walks while batting .143.

Tellez has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Tellez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

