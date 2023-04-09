The Toronto Raptors (40-41) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSWI and SportsNet.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and SportsNet

BSWI and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Raptors 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 2.5)

The Bucks (42-34-5 ATS) have covered the spread 49.4% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Raptors (40-39-2) this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Toronto (22-20-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (51.2%) than Milwaukee (2-9-1) does as the underdog (16.7%).

Toronto and its opponents have eclipsed the total 51.9% of the time this season (42 out of 81). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (40 out of 81).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 30-19, while the Bucks are 4-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bucks Performance Insights

Milwaukee is sixth in the league in points scored (117.1 per game) and 14th in points conceded (113.2).

This season the Bucks are ranked 12th in the NBA in assists at 25.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Bucks are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.9). They are 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Milwaukee attempts 44.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 55.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.8% of Milwaukee's baskets are 3-pointers, and 65.2% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.