The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is batting .304 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Winker has gotten a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
  • The Cardinals surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Woodford (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
