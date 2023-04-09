On Sunday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich has a double and seven walks while batting .200.
  • In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Yelich has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Yelich has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in five of eight games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cardinals will look to Woodford (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
