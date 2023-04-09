On Sunday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has a double and seven walks while batting .200.

In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Yelich has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Yelich has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in five of eight games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings