How to Watch the Bucks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (40-41) on April 9, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
- This season, Milwaukee has a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Bucks are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.
- The Bucks score 5.6 more points per game (117.1) than the Raptors give up to opponents (111.5).
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Milwaukee is 44-8.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Bucks average 118.8 points per game, 3.5 more than away (115.3). Defensively they allow 112.5 points per game at home, 1.5 less than away (114).
- Milwaukee is giving up fewer points at home (112.5 per game) than away (114).
- At home the Bucks are averaging 25.4 assists per game, 0.7 less than on the road (26.1).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Out
|Knee
|Jrue Holiday
|Out
|Rest
|Brook Lopez
|Out
|Rest
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Khris Middleton
|Out
|Knee
|Grayson Allen
|Out
|Ankle
|AJ Green
|Out
|Foot
