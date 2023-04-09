The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (40-41) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: BSWI and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -2.5 -

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 42 of the Bucks' 81 games with a set total.
  • Milwaukee is 44-37-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bucks have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win three times (21.4%) in those contests.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Bucks Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 0 0% 112.8 229.9 111.5 224.7 223.8
Bucks 0 0% 117.1 229.9 113.2 224.7 227.5

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • Milwaukee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Bucks' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.561, 23-18-0 record) than away (.525, 21-19-0).
  • The Bucks score an average of 117.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 111.5 the Raptors give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Milwaukee is 35-17 against the spread and 44-8 overall.

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 42-39 24-20 43-38
Bucks 44-37 3-9 42-39

Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Bucks
112.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
23-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-17
26-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 44-8
111.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.2
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
37-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
37-19
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 36-6

