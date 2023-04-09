(3-5) will go head to head against the (6-2) at American Family Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 3 strikeouts, Jake Woodford will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Brewers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (0-1, 12.46 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 60% chance to win.

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

