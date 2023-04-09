Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (6-2) and the St. Louis Cardinals (3-5) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-1 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Brewers squad taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on April 9.
The Milwaukee Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (1-0, .00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jake Woodford (0-1, 12.46 ERA).
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Cardinals 1.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have been favorites in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has played as favorites of -150 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 42.
- The Brewers have a 2.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|Mets
|W 10-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 4
|Mets
|W 9-0
|Wade Miley vs Max Scherzer
|April 5
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
|April 7
|Cardinals
|W 4-0
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
|April 8
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
|April 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
|April 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|April 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 13
|@ Padres
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Nick Martínez
|April 14
|@ Padres
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Wacha
