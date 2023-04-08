Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Willy Adames (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has a home run and four walks while hitting .280.
- This season, Adames has totaled at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In three games this year, Adames has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.23).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender seven total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
