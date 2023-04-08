William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
William Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Contreras picked up a hit in 63.0% of his games last year (63 of 100), with more than one hit in 24 of those games (24.0%).
- He hit a home run in 17 games a year ago (out of 100 opportunities, 17.0%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
- Contreras drove in a run in 32 out of 100 games last season (32.0%), with two or more RBIz in nine of them (9.0%).
- He scored a run in 39 of 100 games last year (39.0%), including 12 multi-run games (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.294
|.347
|OBP
|.363
|.519
|SLG
|.494
|16
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|46/21
|K/BB
|58/19
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|28 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|10 (21.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (26.4%)
|20 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.8%)
|11 (23.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.3%)
|16 (34.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (30.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.