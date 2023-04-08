The 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9 will feature Patrick Reed as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,545-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Reed at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Patrick Reed Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Reed has finished below par on six occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Reed has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Reed has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Reed has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 38 1 285 0 7 0 1 $519,629

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Reed has three top-10 finishes, including one win, in his previous nine appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 23rd.

Reed has made the cut in seven of his past nine appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Reed played this event was in 2022, and he finished 35th.

Augusta National Golf Club measures 7,545 yards for this tournament, 251 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 200 yards longer than the average course Reed has played in the past year (7,345 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of even par among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Reed's Last Time Out

Reed was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 80th percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 56 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Reed shot better than just 24% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Reed did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 0.5).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Reed had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Reed's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average of 9.1.

At that most recent tournament, Reed's showing on the 56 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.9).

Reed ended The Open Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, Reed recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Reed Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

