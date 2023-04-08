The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has a double and seven walks while batting .192.

This year, Yelich has posted at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Yelich has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings