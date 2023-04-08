On Saturday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee with 10 hits and an OBP of .593, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.000.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is third in slugging.

Anderson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .533 with three homers.

Anderson has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit twice.

In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this year (42.9%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of seven games (85.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

