Blackhawks vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (44-26-8) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-47-6) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-380)
|Blackhawks (+310)
|-
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have won 23, or 31.1%, of the 74 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Chicago has won four of its 14 games, or 28.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.
- The Blackhawks have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|276 (5th)
|Goals
|188 (32nd)
|241 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|281 (24th)
|45 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (29th)
|53 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (18th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Three of Chicago's past 10 games have hit the over.
- Over their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, two goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks have scored 188 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 281 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- They have a -93 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.
