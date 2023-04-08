The Seattle Kraken (44-26-8) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-47-6) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-380) Blackhawks (+310) -

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have won 23, or 31.1%, of the 74 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Chicago has won four of its 14 games, or 28.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 276 (5th) Goals 188 (32nd) 241 (13th) Goals Allowed 281 (24th) 45 (21st) Power Play Goals 36 (29th) 53 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Three of Chicago's past 10 games have hit the over.

Over their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, two goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks have scored 188 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 281 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 24th in the league.

They have a -93 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

