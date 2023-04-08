Abraham Ancer will hit the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia for the 2023 Masters Tournament from April 6 - 9, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,545-yard course with $15,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Abraham Ancer Insights

Ancer has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Ancer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Ancer has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Ancer has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 30 -2 282 0 5 0 1 $701,410

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Ancer's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 20th.

Ancer has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Ancer last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Ancer will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,360 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of even par. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Ancer's Last Time Out

Ancer was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 91st percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 56 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Ancer shot better than just 29% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Ancer shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 0.5).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Ancer recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Ancer's 13 birdies or better on the 56 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average (9.1).

In that most recent competition, Ancer's par-4 performance (on 56 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.9).

Ancer finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.7.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, Ancer had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

