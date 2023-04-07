After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Contreras got a base hit in 63 of 100 games last season (63.0%), with more than one hit in 24 of those contests (24.0%).

He took the pitcher deep in 17.0% of his games last season (100 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.

Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 of 100 games last season (32.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (9.0%).

He came around to score 39 times in 100 games (39.0%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 50 .260 AVG .294 .347 OBP .363 .519 SLG .494 16 XBH 19 12 HR 8 23 RBI 22 46/21 K/BB 58/19 2 SB 0 Home Away 47 GP 53 28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%) 20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%) 11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%) 16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)