On Friday, Garrett Mitchell (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell is hitting .300 with a triple, three home runs and two walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 68th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Mitchell will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with three homers in his last games.
  • Mitchell has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of six games played this season, and in 13.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Mitchell has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of six games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.33).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, one per game).
  • Flaherty (1-0) pitches for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
