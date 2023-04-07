Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bobby Portis are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) and the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) go head to head at Fiserv Forum on Friday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bucks beat the Bulls on Wednesday, 105-92. Their high scorer was Portis with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bobby Portis 27 13 1 1 0 6 Brook Lopez 26 7 1 0 1 0 Jrue Holiday 20 8 15 2 0 4

Bucks Players to Watch

Portis gives the Bucks 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Bucks receive 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jevon Carter.

Joe Ingles is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Bucks get 6.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Goran Dragic.

The Bucks get 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from MarJon Beauchamp.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 23.1 9.0 5.7 1.1 0.8 0.3 Jrue Holiday 16.6 4.2 7.1 1.1 0.2 1.9 Brook Lopez 18.7 6.3 1.0 0.3 2.3 0.9 Bobby Portis 15.8 10.3 1.0 0.3 0.2 2.5 Khris Middleton 11.8 3.6 3.8 0.3 0.1 1.2

