The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) on April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47.3% from the field, two% higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Milwaukee has compiled a 43-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 10th.

The Bucks' 117.1 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 112.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Milwaukee is 43-7 when it scores more than 112.9 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 119 points per game at home, 3.7 more than away (115.3). Defensively they allow 111.9 per game, 2.1 fewer points than away (114).

At home Milwaukee is giving up 111.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than it is away (114).

At home the Bucks are picking up 25.3 assists per game, 0.8 less than away (26.1).

Bucks Injuries