On Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies' +315 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while allowing 112.9 per contest (12th in the league).

The Bucks' +337 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.1 points per game (sixth in NBA) while giving up 112.9 per outing (12th in league).

These two teams score a combined 234 points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams surrender a combined 225.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this contest's total.

Memphis has covered 35 times in 80 matchups with a spread this season.

Milwaukee is 44-32-4 ATS this year.

Bucks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +285 +130 - Grizzlies +1600 +600 -10000

