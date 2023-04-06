How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks (34-36-7) -- who've lost four straight -- host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI to catch the action as the Canucks and Blackhawks take the ice.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Blackhawks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|Canucks
|4-2 VAN
|1/24/2023
|Canucks
|Blackhawks
|5-2 VAN
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 278 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 188 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|77
|20
|17
|37
|29
|32
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|67
|10
|23
|33
|62
|45
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|76
|18
|15
|33
|44
|56
|37.3%
|Jonathan Toews
|48
|14
|16
|30
|38
|32
|62.9%
|Tyler Johnson
|51
|11
|19
|30
|21
|31
|50%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 285 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.
- The Canucks rank 12th in the NHL with 257 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|75
|37
|60
|97
|45
|55
|44.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|76
|29
|47
|76
|46
|56
|54.1%
|Quinn Hughes
|73
|7
|66
|73
|42
|53
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|76
|37
|33
|70
|25
|31
|-
|Brock Boeser
|69
|17
|36
|53
|21
|23
|40%
