The Vancouver Canucks (34-36-7) -- who've lost four straight -- host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/26/2023 Blackhawks Canucks 4-2 VAN 1/24/2023 Canucks Blackhawks 5-2 VAN

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 278 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 188 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 77 20 17 37 29 32 55.6% Seth Jones 67 10 23 33 62 45 - Andreas Athanasiou 76 18 15 33 44 56 37.3% Jonathan Toews 48 14 16 30 38 32 62.9% Tyler Johnson 51 11 19 30 21 31 50%

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 285 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.

The Canucks rank 12th in the NHL with 257 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals during that span.

Canucks Key Players