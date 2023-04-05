On Wednesday, William Contreras (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Contreras got a hit in 63.0% of his 100 games last season, with at least two hits in 24.0% of them.

He hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games last season (100 in all), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.

Contreras drove in a run in 32 of 100 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 39 of 100 games last year (39.0%) he scored a run, and in 12 of those games (12.0%) he scored two or more runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 50 .260 AVG .294 .347 OBP .363 .519 SLG .494 16 XBH 19 12 HR 8 23 RBI 22 46/21 K/BB 58/19 2 SB 0 Home Away 47 GP 53 28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%) 20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%) 11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%) 16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

