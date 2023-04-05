Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) play the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) on April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bucks Stats Insights

  • The Bucks are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee has a 36-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 21st.
  • The Bucks record 117.3 points per game, five more points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.
  • Milwaukee is 43-7 when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Bucks post 119.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of four points per contest.
  • Milwaukee allows 112.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 114 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Bucks are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (14.7) than when playing on the road (14.8). However, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to when playing on the road (36.2%).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jevon Carter Questionable Knee
Pat Connaughton Questionable Ankle
Grayson Allen Questionable Ankle

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.