See the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22), which currently includes three players listed (including Giannis Antetokounmpo), as the Bucks prepare for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (38-41) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 140-128 victory against the Wizards in their most recent outing on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo's team-leading 28 points paced the Bucks in the win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Knee 31.1 11.8 5.7 Pat Connaughton SG Out Ankle 7.6 4.6 1.3 Grayson Allen SG Out Ankle 10.4 3.3 2.3

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Alex Caruso: Out (Rest)

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI

Bucks Season Insights

The 117.3 points per game the Bucks score are five more points than the Bulls give up (112.3).

When Milwaukee scores more than 112.3 points, it is 43-7.

In their last 10 games, the Bucks have been putting up 125.2 points per contest, an average that's significantly higher than the 117.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Milwaukee connects on 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) while shooting 36.7% from deep (10th in the NBA). It is making 2.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12 per game while shooting 35.3%.

The Bucks put up 114.4 points per 100 possessions (eighth in the league), while allowing 109.2 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the NBA).

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 230.5

