Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Bulls 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 7)

Bucks (- 7) Pick OU: Under (230)



In the 2022-23 season, the Bucks (41-33-5 ATS) and the Bulls (41-38-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

As a 7-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 6-3 against the spread compared to the 11-16 ATS record Milwaukee racks up as a 7-point favorite.

Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 49.4% of the time this season (39 out of 79). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (35 out of 79).

The Bucks have an .815 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-12) this season while the Bulls have a .422 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (19-26).

Bucks Performance Insights

With 117.3 points per game on offense, Milwaukee ranks sixth in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it cedes 113.2 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.7 dimes per game.

The Bucks sport a 36.7% three-point percentage this year (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 14.8 threes per game (fourth-best).

Of the shots attempted by Milwaukee in 2022-23, 55.5% of them have been two-pointers (65.6% of the team's made baskets) and 44.5% have been three-pointers (34.4%).

