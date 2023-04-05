The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and six RBI last time out, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Anderson got a hit in 59.2% of his 98 games last year, with multiple hits in 15.3% of those contests.
  • He homered in 7.1% of his games last season (98 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson picked up an RBI in 22 of 98 games last season (22.4%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 35.7% of his 98 games last season, with more than one run in 7.1% of those games (seven).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 44
.243 AVG .195
.341 OBP .280
.397 SLG .282
16 XBH 9
6 HR 2
17 RBI 11
50/22 K/BB 51/17
1 SB 0
Home Away
54 GP 44
34 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
11 (20.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.1%)
22 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (29.5%)
5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%)
13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
  • The Mets will look to Peterson (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
