(4-1) will match up with the (3-3) at American Family Field on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 3 strikeouts, Corbin Burnes will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Brewers are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mets (+110). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs David Peterson - NYM (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Brewers won 70 out of the 125 games, or 56%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Brewers won 57 of their 97 games, or 58.8%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers hit 110 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

Milwaukee averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .411 in home contests.

The Mets came away with 19 wins in the 38 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Mets came away with a win 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

New York hit 90 home runs on the road last season (1.1 per game).

The Mets slugged .424 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

