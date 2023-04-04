William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
William Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Contreras picked up at least one hit 63 times last season in 100 games played (63.0%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (24.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 17 games a year ago (out of 100 opportunities, 17.0%), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras drove in a run in 32 games last season out of 100 (32.0%), including multiple RBIs in 9.0% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He scored a run in 39 of 100 games last season, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.294
|.347
|OBP
|.363
|.519
|SLG
|.494
|16
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|46/21
|K/BB
|58/19
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|28 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|10 (21.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (26.4%)
|20 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.8%)
|11 (23.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.3%)
|16 (34.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (30.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was No. 1 in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- The Mets are sending Scherzer (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 38-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
