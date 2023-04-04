The Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday included, face off versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Holiday, in his most recent game (April 2 win against the 76ers) produced 18 points and four steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Holiday's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.1 16.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.4 Assists 7.5 7.2 7.0 PRA 30.5 31.3 27.6 PR 22.5 24.1 20.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jrue Holiday's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Wizards

Holiday has taken 15.2 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 14.0% and 14.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Holiday is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bucks rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 113.9 points per game.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are seventh in the league, giving up 24.6 per game.

The Wizards allow 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 34 19 2 7 3 0 0 1/3/2023 19 6 1 0 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Holiday or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.