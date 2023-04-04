Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Mitchell -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on April 4 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate (2022)
- Mitchell hit .311 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Mitchell got a hit in 13 of 28 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
- Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.
- Mitchell drove in a run in seven of 28 games last season (25.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In eight of 28 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|5
|.364
|AVG
|.176
|.429
|OBP
|.222
|.568
|SLG
|.176
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|20/5
|K/BB
|8/1
|5
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|8
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Scherzer (1-0) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 38-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
