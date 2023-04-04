The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) square off against the Washington Wizards (34-44) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI

NBCS-DC and BSWI Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Wizards 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 13.5)

Wizards (+ 13.5) Pick OU: Under (230)



The Bucks (41-32-5 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, 7.7% more often than the Wizards (35-40-3) this season.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 48.7% of the time this season (38 out of 78), less often than Washington's games have (39 out of 78).

The Bucks have an .812 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (52-12) this season while the Wizards have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-34).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bucks Performance Insights

Offensively, Milwaukee is averaging 117 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is giving up 113 points per contest at the other end of the court (14th-ranked).

The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.6 assists per contest.

The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.7 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee has taken 55.5% two-pointers and 44.5% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 65.7% are two-pointers and 34.3% are three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.