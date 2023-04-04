Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) square off against the Washington Wizards (34-44) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Bucks vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 116 - Wizards 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 13.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (230)
- The Bucks (41-32-5 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, 7.7% more often than the Wizards (35-40-3) this season.
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 48.7% of the time this season (38 out of 78), less often than Washington's games have (39 out of 78).
- The Bucks have an .812 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (52-12) this season while the Wizards have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-34).
Bucks Performance Insights
- Offensively, Milwaukee is averaging 117 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is giving up 113 points per contest at the other end of the court (14th-ranked).
- The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.6 assists per contest.
- The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.7 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- Milwaukee has taken 55.5% two-pointers and 44.5% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 65.7% are two-pointers and 34.3% are three-pointers.
