The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) take the court against the Washington Wizards (34-44) as heavy, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI. The over/under for the matchup is 231.5.

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -13.5 231.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 33 of 78 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to total more than 231.5 points.

Milwaukee's games this season have had an average of 230.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 43-35-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been favored 64 times and won 52, or 81.2%, of those games.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -1000 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 33 42.3% 117.0 230 113.0 226.9 227.4 Wizards 31 39.7% 113.0 230 113.9 226.9 225.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Bucks have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 22 times in 39 opportunities at home, and it has covered 21 times in 39 opportunities in road games.

The 117.0 points per game the Bucks record are just 3.1 more points than the Wizards allow (113.9).

Milwaukee is 33-13 against the spread and 41-5 overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Bucks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 43-35 2-2 40-38 Wizards 37-40 0-0 41-37

Bucks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Wizards 117.0 Points Scored (PG) 113.0 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 33-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-12 41-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-13 113.0 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 27-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-18 35-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-18

